'Cartwheeling Teacher' Has Indecent Exposure Charge Dismissed In Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Osage County district attorney dismissed an indecent exposure charge against a Pawhuska substitute teacher.

As part of a plea deal, the charge was refiled as assault with intent to commit a felony, which Lacey Sponsler pleaded guilty to.

She received a two-year suspended sentence and can no longer work at a school.

Sponsler was accused of exposing herself to students by doing a cartwheel in class while not wearing any underwear.

A police report says Sponsler initially denied it happened, telling police she didn't remember doing a cartwheel, but, instead was dancing with students trying to be a 'cool teacher.'

