NFL: Former BTW Hornet, Sooner Dominique Alexander Talks Changes, Improvement

Former Sooner Dominique Alexander is headed off to his second camp after making the Browns 53-man roster his rookie season despite being undrafted.

The former Booker T. Hornet and Oklahoma Sooner spent most of his rookie season on special teams.

"Special teams is going to be the key for us undrafted guys to make the team,” said Alexander. “You have to go harder than all those drafted guys in order to take their job. You're just going to have to out work them; never let them see you walking, always stay focused."

And during the off season, he's working harder to keep his spot.

"Chip on my shoulder will remain until I leave the NFL,” he said. “For me, draft day was one of the toughest days of my life. But it was one of the best days of my life because it humbled me."

Now, Alexander will head to training camp focused and more prepared.

"I know what comes with the game now and how to take care of my body,” he stated. “From year one to year two, I knew things I had to get better at and I've been working on those and I've been improving my craft daily. You can go out there and play a lot faster because you're not guessing because you know what you need to be. You can just go out there and do your job."

With new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams in Cleveland, he may not be just a special teams ace; starting linebacker could be in the future after an offseason trade.

"I feel like the organization is very confident in what I can do and they believe in me,” said Alexander. “During OTAs, I had reps with the ones, had reps with the twos. Our mentality is different around the whole organization, and we have great players. At the end of the day, nobody wants to go 1-15 again so only place we can go from here is up."