Muskogee Man Arrested In Road Rage-Related Shooting

A repeat offender is in the Muskogee County Jail after police said he rammed into several cars and shot a woman while driving.

Muskogee police said they arrested Kelvin Riggins after he rammed his car into several other cars.

They said he even fired a gun into one of them, hitting a woman inside.

Officers said it started around 7:45 Friday night.

"The shooting took place in a residential complex. Kids out, people out," said Muskogee Police officer Lincoln Anderson.

Anderson said Riggins ran his car into Au'Ceanna Jack's car as she tried to pass him, and then pulled his gun out.

"Rammed the car a couple of times and then started firing a gun outside his vehicle," Anderson said.

Police said a bullet hit Jack in the shoulder.

Riggins then headed across the west side of town, driving erratically and hitting several other cars in his wake," Anderson said.

"The driver of the vehicle that caused the accidents and did the shooting was possibly under the influence... maybe PCP," Anderson said.

Someone noticed that Riggins hit multiple cars, phoned police and followed him until police could catch up with him.

Anderson said Riggins is a repeat offender.

"He's been charged previously with weapons, weapons charges," Anderson said. "At some point, he's going to end up killing or extremely hurting somebody."

And police hope this time things will be different.

"He's one of those people we need to get locked up," Anderson said.

Riggins is in jail on several complaints including shooting with intent to kill.

Police also arrested the passenger in the car, Tevin Adams.