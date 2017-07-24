Family Has Message For Thieves Who Broke Into Their Inola Home, - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Family Has Message For Thieves Who Broke Into Their Inola Home, Stole Valuables

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
INOLA, Oklahoma -

The Johnson family has a message for the people who broke into their home and stole some of their valuables.

The sign in the Johnsons' window reads, "Nothing inside is worth dying for." But it didn't faze the burglars who hit their home over the weekend.

Paul Johnson says the criminals used a pressure plate to break into one of their windows.

They stole three guns, his wife's ring and the keys to this Harley Davidson motorcycle.

They were about to take more but Paul's son came home, scaring them off.

The burglars left behind a knife and a backpack full of things they were about to steal.

The Johnsons are offering a $2,000 reward for the return or location of their guns.

"I could go buy those guns back, brand-new, but that's not the principle,” said Paul. “The principle is to catch these people that shouldn't be doing this to hard-working people that try to do right.”

And it's not just about the stolen items.

Paul got emotional thinking about what could have happened to his 18-year-old son had he been home during the break-in.

"He would have usually been home, but he wasn't,” he said.

He says he's fed up with crime. That's why he moved his family into the country.

Now that it's followed him, he's putting his foot down.

"They should expect everything that they get,” said Paul.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.              

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.