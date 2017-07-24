Family Has Message For Thieves Who Broke Into Their Inola Home, Stole Valuables

The Johnson family has a message for the people who broke into their home and stole some of their valuables.

The sign in the Johnsons' window reads, "Nothing inside is worth dying for." But it didn't faze the burglars who hit their home over the weekend.

Paul Johnson says the criminals used a pressure plate to break into one of their windows.

They stole three guns, his wife's ring and the keys to this Harley Davidson motorcycle.

They were about to take more but Paul's son came home, scaring them off.

The burglars left behind a knife and a backpack full of things they were about to steal.

The Johnsons are offering a $2,000 reward for the return or location of their guns.

"I could go buy those guns back, brand-new, but that's not the principle,” said Paul. “The principle is to catch these people that shouldn't be doing this to hard-working people that try to do right.”

And it's not just about the stolen items.

Paul got emotional thinking about what could have happened to his 18-year-old son had he been home during the break-in.

"He would have usually been home, but he wasn't,” he said.

He says he's fed up with crime. That's why he moved his family into the country.

Now that it's followed him, he's putting his foot down.

"They should expect everything that they get,” said Paul.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call the Rogers County Sheriff's Office.