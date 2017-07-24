Creek County Drive-By Victim Says He Doesn't Understand Shooter' - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Creek County Drive-By Victim Says He Doesn't Understand Shooter's Motive

Posted: Updated:
Creek County Drive-By Victim Says He Doesn't Understand Shooter's Motive Creek County Drive-By Victim Says He Doesn't Understand Shooter's Motive
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The victim of a Sunday Creek County drive-by shooting shared his story with News On 6.

Police say Shawn Sexton shot up a house in Bristow, injuring one.

He's also accused of leading police on a chase, and shooting at them before being shot himself and crashing.

7/23/2017 Related Story: OSBI Agents Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting In Bristow

The man who got shot, John, says he's counted at least a dozen bullet holes in his house, car, truck and gate. 

His daughter was playing just inches away from where one of the bullets entered their home. 

He says he doesn't know why his house would be targeted.

7/24/2017 Related Story: OSBI Seeking Witnesses To Bristow Police Shooting

"I still had concerns in the back of my mind I guess you can say I know any little noise just woke me up just now," John said.

Investigators are still asking anyone who knows anything about the shooting to come forward.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.