Two K-9 Officers Join Tahlequah Police Department

The Tahlequah Police Department has two new, four-legged recruits.

K-9 officer Ivo just finished training last Friday, but his half-brother Burro has been on duty for about a month and a half.

In that time, Tahlequah police say he has helped arrest two felony suspects and is responsible for a dozen drug finds.

A private donation and some help from the Cherokee Nation paid for the dogs and their training.