Former BTW Standout Dante Barnett Preps For Denver Broncos Training Camp

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Former Booker T. Washington and Kansas State defensive back Dante Barnett heads to the Denver Broncos training camp this week, attempting to make the roster after being undrafted. 

"I think it's a dream come true, but it's also the reality that it's a business and I want to go up there and make the team,” he said.

Barnett knows his work is cut out for him to make the Broncos roster, so he's ready to do whatever it takes and he’s learned one way to make the team.

"You have to make a name for yourself on special teams,” he said.

At least the defensive back can lean on another Green Country secondary standout who's made a name for himself in Denver; of course, that's Bixby's Chris Harris.

"I watch him every day,” said Barnett. “We're in the same meeting room.  On draft day, I reached out to him as soon as I knew I was going to Denver. He's kind of took me under his wing. If he sees something in me, that's a good thing. But, I got to back up what he said so they can believe in me as well."

While the odds are tall for Barnett, it's nothing new for the former Kansas State Wildcat.

Junior year, he was named to the Big 12's second-team all-defense, but senior year he broke his collar bone. After a medical hardship for another year, he was honorable mention all-Big 12 but had shoulder surgery after the season.

Fortunately, he was fully healthy before OTAs where Harris took notice, saying to reporters quote, ‘He caught my attention. He would be my undrafted sleeper.”

Thursday, when training camp begins, it’ll be time for him to prove Harris right.

"I'm very determined,” he said. “Chris Harris did it before, a number of other players did it before. And me working out with Dom, he did it last year. Me working with him is putting me in a position to get up there."

