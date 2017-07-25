Heat Advisory Issued For Eastern Oklahoma

Another heat advisory will be required today and Wednesday before another front nears the area Thursday into Friday bringing a few storms followed by a noticeably drier air mass for the weekend. Temperatures this weekend will start in the upper 60s and lower 70s with highs in the lower 90s. This dry air will stick around for a few days early next week allowing for a nice break from the tropical and muggy weather we’ve been experiencing for the past month. Unfortunately, the muggy weather will remain today and tomorrow with afternoon heat index values from 105 to 110 while actual temps will move into the upper 90s near 100 through Thursday.

Weather Alerts

The mid-level ridge of high pressure is near the area today but will once again retro westward Wednesday night into Thursday as a strong upper level trough rapidly ejects across the southern Canadian region through Thursday morning. In response, a pattern change will occur with a broad and deep trough developing from Hudson Bay into the Midwest while the ridge will be centered across the southwestern U.S into the Rockies. A sharp northwest or northerly flow will develop Thursday night or Friday and may remain through the approaching weekend. A surface front will develop and move southward either Thursday or early Friday with a chance for a few storms before the front will move south of the area Friday or Friday night.

WARN Interactive Radar

The upper air flow will remain from the north to northwest this weekend but the main trajectory for any late night and early morning storms will more than likely remain well to our west. The above-mentioned trough across the Midwest will circulate much lower dew point temps (relative to mid-summer) across the Midwest into the Missouri Valley Sunday through Tuesday of next week. This may allow for some very pleasant morning temps early next week along with warm, yet pleasant afternoon readings. A nice break for our area. Daytime highs will stay in the lower 90s but with northeast surface winds around 10 to 15 mph. This pattern is expected to break down by the middle to end of next week with a return of low level moisture and increasing storm chances.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!