Suspect Sought After Tulsa Man Found Stabbed

A man is in a Tulsa hospital as police search for whoever stabbed him late Monday near 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police tell News On 6, they have recovered what they believe is the knife used in the assault and are holding on to it for evidence.

Officers said the victim was stabbed in his abdomen. News On 6 was there as he was loaded into an ambulance and rushed to the hospital.

Again, police say no one is in custody as their investigation into the stabbing continues.