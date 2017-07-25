Still Time For High School Grads To Apply For Tulsa Achieves

Tulsa County high school graduates can still apply to get up to 63 hours of classes at Tulsa Community College for free.

Tim Fernadez from Tulsa Achieves stopped 6 In The Morning Tuesday to talk about the free program.

Signing up involved several steps, including completing a TCC web application, submitting FAFSA forms, completing a Tulsa Achieves agreement form and submitting an ACT or ACCUPLACER score.

