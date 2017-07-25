Suspect In Custody, Victim Critical In Wister Shooting

LeFlore County deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night.

The shooting happened in Wister around 10 p.m. Monday, July 24 along Wild Horse Road, according to LeFlore County Sheriff Rob Seale and KFSM.

Brandon Christopher Benson was taken into custody in connection to the shooting, Seale said. The victims’ names have not been released at this time.

One of the victims was taken to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition. The other victim was treated at a Poteau hospital and released Tuesday morning.