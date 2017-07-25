Man Sentenced To 45 Years For Fatal Tulsa Wreck

Police said Martin Jamison was speeding away from a minor crash in February 2016 when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a red Chevy pickup in the 5400 block of North Lewis.

A Tulsa man who caused a fatal wreck after speeding away from an earlier accident was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

ADA talking with us after Martin Jamison was sentenced to 45 years in prison. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/I2wnVSY44E — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) July 25, 2017

Jamison hit a truck, killing a man and badly hurting his son in Feb. 2016. He was speeding and leaving scene of another accident. @NewsOn6 https://t.co/xJ0AebinfL — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) July 25, 2017

Police said Martin Jamison was speeding away from a minor crash in February 2016 when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a red Chevy pickup in the 5400 block of North Lewis.

3/19/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Man Wanted For Causing Fatal Crash In Jail

The driver of the truck, 68-year-old Marvin Shahan, was killed. His son, 20-year-old Michael Shahan, was thrown from the truck and seriously hurt.