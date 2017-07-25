Man Sentenced To 45 Years For Fatal Tulsa Wreck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Man Sentenced To 45 Years For Fatal Tulsa Wreck

Posted: Updated:
Police said Martin Jamison was speeding away from a minor crash in February 2016 when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a red Chevy pickup in the 5400 block of North Lewis. Police said Martin Jamison was speeding away from a minor crash in February 2016 when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a red Chevy pickup in the 5400 block of North Lewis.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man who caused a fatal wreck after speeding away from an earlier accident was sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Police said Martin Jamison was speeding away from a minor crash in February 2016 when he ran a stop sign and crashed into a red Chevy pickup in the 5400 block of North Lewis.

3/19/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Man Wanted For Causing Fatal Crash In Jail

The driver of the truck, 68-year-old Marvin Shahan, was killed. His son, 20-year-old Michael Shahan, was thrown from the truck and seriously hurt.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.