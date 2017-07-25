Owasso Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Owasso Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting

OWASSO, Oklahoma -

Owasso Police officers are investigating after they said gunshots were fired into a home early Tuesday morning. 

Officers responded to the area of 700 N. Cedar on July 25 at about 2 a.m. where they interviewed the three victims who said they were inside the residence ?when someone began shooting into the house from the outside, Owassoisms reports.

A witness saw a vehicle fleeing the scene and indicated that the shots may have been fired by someone inside a passing vehicle, police said. 

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate a suspect or a suspect vehicle. 

Detectives recovered multiple spent shell casings and projectiles from the scene and also documented multiple apparent bullet holes in the house. 

No one was injured. 

Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Owasso Police Department Tip Line at 918-272-COPS.

