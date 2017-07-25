Senate GOP Secures Votes To Open Debate On Health Care

Photo courtesy of Associated Press. WASHINGTON, D.C. -
The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.
The vote was 51-50 on Tuesday, a victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. Last week, McConnell was forced to postpone the vote, lacking the support of conservatives and moderates.
Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.
In a dramatic turn, Sen. John McCain returned from Arizona where he is battling brain cancer to cast a crucial vote on proceeding on health care.
Both Oklahoma senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford voted yes.
On Twitter, Lankford said “I’m committed to reform that increases access & lowers costs for Oklahomans of all income levels & health conditions.”
Inhofe also released a statement saying, in part, “Today’s vote begins debate on repealing what has proven to be a disastrous healthcare law. By voting yes, I am committed to repealing Obamacare, providing relief to suffering Oklahomans.”
The vote sets up days of debate and votes on repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health care law. Whatever the Senate approves still requires a vote in the House.