Senate GOP Secures Votes To Open Debate On Health Care

The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

The vote was 51-50 on Tuesday, a victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. Last week, McConnell was forced to postpone the vote, lacking the support of conservatives and moderates.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

In a dramatic turn, Sen. John McCain returned from Arizona where he is battling brain cancer to cast a crucial vote on proceeding on health care.

Both Oklahoma senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford voted yes.

On Twitter, Lankford said “I’m committed to reform that increases access & lowers costs for Oklahomans of all income levels & health conditions.”

Just voted for today’s #motiontoproceed so the Senate can begin a bipartisan, open debate & amendment process on healthcare reform. — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) July 25, 2017

This MTP vote will simply begin the open debate & amendment process. This is not a vote on any specific healthcare bill — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) July 25, 2017

Inhofe also released a statement saying, in part, “Today’s vote begins debate on repealing what has proven to be a disastrous healthcare law. By voting yes, I am committed to repealing Obamacare, providing relief to suffering Oklahomans.”

I am committed to providing relief for Oklahomans suffering under Obamacare. My statement on today's vote. pic.twitter.com/xO1pRLmVWj — Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) July 25, 2017

The vote sets up days of debate and votes on repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health care law. Whatever the Senate approves still requires a vote in the House.