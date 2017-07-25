Senate GOP Secures Votes To Open Debate On Health Care - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Senate GOP Secures Votes To Open Debate On Health Care

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
Photo courtesy of Associated Press. Photo courtesy of Associated Press.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

The Senate has voted to move ahead on health care legislation aimed at dismantling the Obama health law.

The vote was 51-50 on Tuesday, a victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. Last week, McConnell was forced to postpone the vote, lacking the support of conservatives and moderates.

Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.

In a dramatic turn, Sen. John McCain returned from Arizona where he is battling brain cancer to cast a crucial vote on proceeding on health care.

Both Oklahoma senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford voted yes.

On Twitter, Lankford said “I’m committed to reform that increases access & lowers costs for Oklahomans of all income levels & health conditions.”

Inhofe also released a statement saying, in part, “Today’s vote begins debate on repealing what has proven to be a disastrous healthcare law. By voting yes, I am committed to repealing Obamacare, providing relief to suffering Oklahomans.”

The vote sets up days of debate and votes on repealing and replacing Barack Obama’s health care law. Whatever the Senate approves still requires a vote in the House.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.