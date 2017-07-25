Tulsa Public Schools To Hold Job Fair At Rogers High School

Tulsa Public Schools will hold a job fair Wednesday in an attempt to recruit teachers before the 2017-2018 school year starts on Aug. 21.

The fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Rogers High School, 3909 East 5th Place, according to a news release.

TPS invites certified or retired teachers, recent graduates, or mid-career professionals holding a minimum of a bachelor’s degree to attend.

After applying, qualified applicants will be interviewed with the possibility of receiving a job offer on the same day, the release states.

For more information, visit www.teachtulsa.org or contact TeachInTPS@tulsaschools.org.

You may also contact Emma Garrett-Nelson at 918-202-6956 or garreem@tulsaschools.org.