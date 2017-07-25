OHP: Man Jumps From Moving Bus Near Clinton - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP: Man Jumps From Moving Bus Near Clinton

The information in this story comes from an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
CUSTER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Wyoming man killed himself by jumping from the window of a moving bus on Interstate 40 near Clinton.

Troopers said the man, who has not been identified, died just after 10 p.m. Monday, July 24.

The 30-year-old Cheyenne resident opened a secondary emergency window exit and jumped from the bus as it was going eastbound in Custer County, a collision report states. He was seated three rows back from the driver on an MCI bus which is described as a passenger coach on the company's website.

Troopers said the man died by suicide.  

