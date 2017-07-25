EMSA Issues Medical Heat Alert After 5 Suspected Heat-Related Calls

EMSA issued a medical heat alert after responding to several suspected heat-related calls Tuesday.

As of 4:30 p.m. EMSA medics responded to five calls with patients ranging in age from 20 to 72 years old.

Three of the five patients were transported non-emergent, EMSA spokeswoman Kelli Bruer said.

EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe.

Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time, EMSA said.

Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected.

Always have a cell with you to call 911, if needed.

Plan your schedule to allow for frequent breaks indoors, if possible.

Tips for staying healthy in the heat:

Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.

No alcohol or caffeine.

If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.

Also, don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.

Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.

Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.

The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:



The Salvation Army Center of Hope

102 N. Denver Ave.

Tulsa, OK 74103

24/7



Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station

2401 Charles Page Blvd.

Tulsa OK 74127

8:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.



Dennis R. Neill Equality Center

621 East 4th Street

Tulsa, OK 74120

Noon to 9 pm 7-days a week



John 3:16 Mission

506 N. Cheyenne

Tulsa, Okla. 74103

24/7

Senior Nutrition sites throughout the Tulsa area are also available as cooling stations.

EMSA issues a medical heat alert when they respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period.

EMSA has responded to 76 suspected heat related-calls in Tulsa so far this month.