Tulsa Humane Society In Bixby Refuses New Dogs Amid Air Conditioning Trouble

BIXBY, Oklahoma -

Oppressively high temperatures are forcing the Tulsa Humane Society to stop accepting new dogs after their air conditioning unit started having trouble at their Bixby facility.

The facility in Bixby has 88 kennels and can house a large number of animals, but with high temperatures, they're having to find other ways to keep the dogs cool.

It's the society's busiest time of year.

"This time of year we get a lot of requests. Requests from sheriff's departments, requests from other municipal shelters that really just don't have the resources to move those dogs," Evan Fadem said.

Just last summer they were able to take in 350 dogs within just a six-week period, thanks in part to their 88-kennel facility in Bixby.

But with excessive heat and an AC unit on the fritz, they can't take in new dogs.

The ones they do have, they're trying to keep cool the best they can.

"We're transferring them over here as quickly as possible, we have pools out there, lots of fans," Fadem said.

She says it's cost them thousands to fix the AC unit at the facility, but with the record-high temperatures and the size of the kennel area, they just need a bigger unit.

But the cost would be around $8,000.

Money they're trying to come up with.

In the meantime, they have to make room at their central location, and say they have plenty of animals ready for their forever homes.

"The easiest way to beat this heat is to move some of these animals out," Fadem said.

The society says if you have a pet, do not leave them outside in the sun without shade for long periods of time.

Always provide them with cool fresh water and ways to cool down, like swimming pools.

Visit the society's Facebook page for more information.

