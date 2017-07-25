Verdigris Girl Improving After Golf Cart Crash - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Verdigris Girl Improving After Golf Cart Crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Some good news for the family of a Verdigris teenager critically injured in a golf cart crash in Cherokee County. Her family now says the 14-year-old girl is getting better, and doctors were able to take her off life support.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the crash - which happened on a county road just south of Tahlequah.

Another girl had arm and leg injuries and a third juvenile wasn't injured.

7/24/2017 Related Story: Cherokee County Golf Cart Crash Injures Two Girls

