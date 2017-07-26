Eastern Oklahoma Set To Get Some Heat Relief

Another heat advisory will be required today before another front nears the area Thursday into Friday bringing a few storms followed by a noticeably drier air mass for the weekend. Temperatures this weekend will start in the upper 60s and lower 70s with highs in the lower 90s.

This dry air will stick around for a few days early next week allowing for a nice break from current long stretch of humid and hot weather. Northwest flow aloft (a typical June feature) will stick around next week and eventually may bring rain and storm chances back near the eastern Oklahoma region. For now, we’ll keep the extended portion dry. Temperatures today are expected in the upper 90s near 100 with THI numbers from 105 to 110. Very warm and humid weather will continue Thursday before the atmosphere responds to the drier air Friday into the weekend.

A pattern change will be underway soon. This will occur with a broad and deep trough developing from Hudson Bay into the Midwest while the ridge will be centered across the southwestern U.S into the Rockies. A surface front will develop and move southward either Thursday or early Friday with a chance for a few storms before the front will move south of the area Friday or Friday night. This initial wind shift Thursday may be a pre-frontal trough with the real deal front not arriving until early Friday morning. Regardless, there will be a chance for scattered showers and storms by late tonight into Thursday and lingering Friday. A few storms may be strong to severe with damaging downbursts but the odds will remain rather low. The upper air flow will remain from the north to northwest this weekend but the main trajectory for any late night and early morning storms will more than likely remain well to our west.

The above-mentioned pattern change with the trough across the Midwest will circulate much lower dew point temps (relative to mid-summer) across the Midwest into the Missouri Valley Sunday through Tuesday of next week. This should allow for some very pleasant morning temps early next week along with warm, yet pleasant afternoon readings. Daytime highs will stay in the lower 90s but with northeast surface winds around 10 to 15 mph. Morning lows will be very pleasant with a number of folks in the 60s. It’s not impossible for some upper 50s in a few valley spots of far NE OK early next week.

Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!