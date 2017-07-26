Funerals Continue Wednesday For Jenks Crash Victims - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Funerals Continue Wednesday For Jenks Crash Victims

Posted: Updated:
Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The funerals for two children who died in a crash near Purcell on Monday, July 17, 2017 are taking place Wednesday in Tulsa.

Thirteen-year-old Lizzie Edwards and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman will be laid to rest after a funeral at Tulsa's St. Pius X Catholic Church at 1727 South 75th East Avenue.

This as state troopers are still investigating what happened in last week's deadly wreck on Interstate 35.

Lizzie, Beck, Erin Van Horn and Zachary Van Horn all died after an SUV Erin Van Horn was driving slammed into the back of a northbound semi south of Purcell.

Almost ten days later, Oklahoma Highway Patrol still hasn't released the cause of the crash.

The funeral for Erin Van Horn and her 10-year-old son, Zachary were held Tuesday, July 25th in Edmond.

7/25/2017 Related Story: Jenks Crash Victims Laid To Rest

Three girls survived that crash: a seven-year-old, Erin Van Horn's daughter Lauren, who is in a full body cast and Izzy Kitterman, who's still in the hospital.

The funerals for Lizzie Edwards and Beck Kitterman begin at 10 a.m.

The families have GoFundMe pages. You can find them by following this link.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.