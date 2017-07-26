Funerals Continue Wednesday For Jenks Crash Victims

The funerals for two children who died in a crash near Purcell on Monday, July 17, 2017 are taking place Wednesday in Tulsa.

Thirteen-year-old Lizzie Edwards and 11-year-old Beck Kitterman will be laid to rest after a funeral at Tulsa's St. Pius X Catholic Church at 1727 South 75th East Avenue.

This as state troopers are still investigating what happened in last week's deadly wreck on Interstate 35.

Lizzie, Beck, Erin Van Horn and Zachary Van Horn all died after an SUV Erin Van Horn was driving slammed into the back of a northbound semi south of Purcell.

Almost ten days later, Oklahoma Highway Patrol still hasn't released the cause of the crash.

The funeral for Erin Van Horn and her 10-year-old son, Zachary were held Tuesday, July 25th in Edmond.

Three girls survived that crash: a seven-year-old, Erin Van Horn's daughter Lauren, who is in a full body cast and Izzy Kitterman, who's still in the hospital.

The funerals for Lizzie Edwards and Beck Kitterman begin at 10 a.m.

The families have GoFundMe pages. You can find them by following this link.