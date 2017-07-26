Volunteers Pack 15K Meals For Tulsa Neighborhood Residents

Tulsa volunteers spent part of their Tuesday making sure local families don't go to bed hungry.

JP Morgan Chase employees helped pack 15,000 healthy meals for residents in the Eugene Field neighborhood.

"It's important here in West Tulsa because there are a lot of folks that live below the poverty level and do not have access to food resources," said Daniel May, Harvest Community Church Pastor.

The meals will be delivered through a non-profit grocery store called The Harvest, which provides healthy, affordable meals to people who need them.