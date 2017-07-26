Vera Bradley Announces New Bedding Collection and Virtual Realit - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Vera Bradley Announces New Bedding Collection and Virtual Reality In-Store Experience

By: Addam Francisco, NewsOn6.com
FORT WAYNE, Indiana -

Vera Bradley announced Wednesday morning that it will launch its first Bedding Collection, set to debut Thursday, July 27. 

Just like other Vera Bradley products, the Bedding Collection will offer beautiful and unique crafted pieces, using the best quality materials. 

“Launching our first Bedding Collection is such an exciting step for Vera Bradley,” said Barbara Bradley Baekgaard, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Vera Bradley. “Creating a beautiful and comfortable home that expresses one’s personality and lifestyle has always been a passion of mine. The patterns and pieces offered in our new collection will add a gorgeous and creative touch to any home.”

The Bedding Collection will kick-off with a press unveiling on Wednesday at the Vera Bradley Flagship store in New York. 

Vera Bradley will also host a virtual reality demonstration that introduces customers to a creative new way to shop. This experience will also be available in 10 stores across the country. 

“Creating an innovative customer experience is a top priority for Vera Bradley. Our partnership with Obsess VR is the first of many that will revolutionize and modernize in-store shopping. We’re delighted to bring this experiential high-tech platform to our consumer,” said Robert Wallstrom, CEO of Vera Bradley.

The Bedding Collection will feature designs in complementary colors and patterns, including vibrant pinks, soothing blues, and neutral grays. This is an attempt for Vera Bradley customers to brighten up their new home with a mix of fun and sophistication in its prints and finishes. 

Comforters, quilts, coverlets, and pillows will be created in Vera Bradley's signature cotton and range in price from $29.99 to $179,99. 

Additionally, the collection will remain available in select Bed, Bath & Beyond and Bon Ton retail locations and on verabradley.com.
 

