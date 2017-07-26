Man Wanted For Recording Women In Tulsa Mall Changing Room

The Tulsa Police Sex Crimes Unit is looking for a man who recorded two females undressing in a changing room in a clothing store inside Woodland Hills Mall.

Police say it happened on June 17, 2017.

The suspect is described as a white man with a mustache, wearing a blue sweater, shorts (possibly khaki) and white/bright orange Nike shoes.

The store's security cameras captured the person of interest on video.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS or the Tulsa Police Sex Crimes Unit at 918-596-9168.