Deputies Find Escaped LeFlore County Jail Inmate

Deputies have arrested a 33-year-old man who briefly escaped from the LeFlore County jail early Wednesday.

Undersheriff Kendall Morgan told KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, Joseph Woodard was a jail trustee who was taking at the garbage when he jumped a fence and ran away.

Deputies tracked Woodard's cell phone to the Poteau home of his girlfriend where he was taken into custody along with his girlfriend who was not identified.

Morgan says the girlfriend helped Joseph Woodard escape.