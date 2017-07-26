Tibetan Monks In Tulsa For Sacred Arts Tour

The monks visiting Tulsa are well-known for the art of sacred mandala construction from colored sand.

A group of Tibetan monks is in Tulsa through Monday, July 31 for a Sacred Arts Tour. Unity Center of Tulsa is sponsoring several events starting Wednesday, July 26.

The monks of the Drepung Gomang Monastery are well-known for the art of sand painting but will also be leading yoga, meditation and prayer ceremonies over their six-day visit.

This year's visit kicks off with a visit to Guthrie Green for Food Truck Wednesday. The monks will be introduced to the community between the hours of 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The monks will hold a short prayer ceremony, give their blessings and accept donations, according to the Unity Center of Tulsa.

Wednesday night from 6 to 8, an opening ceremony for the sand mandala creation will take place at Unity Center, 1830 South Boston Avenue.

Watch them as they create the mandala Thursday through Saturday, July 27-29. The monks can be observed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. those days.

Yoga sessions at several different Tulsa yoga studios are planned throughout their visit. There are also question and answer ceremonies, music and meditation sittings.

See their full schedule on Unity Center of Tulsa's website.