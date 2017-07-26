Muskogee Man Arrested For Guns, Drugs, Child Porn Possession

A 51-year-old Muskogee man was arrested after investigators served a search warrant at his home and discovered high-grade marijuana, a large amount of cash, several guns and child pornography on his cell phone, Muskogee Police said.

The Muskogee Police Department's Special Investigations Unit served a warrant July 18 at 625 N. K Street in Muskogee and they arrested Corry Volz on complaints of possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of drug proceeds, drug paraphernalia, felony possession of a firearm, child endangerment and possession of child pornography, police said.

When investigators searched the home, they also found that a 16-year-old was living in the home.

After the search warrant was completed, investigators found child pornography on Volz's cell phone, police said. Investigators then obtained another search warrant to recover all electronic devices in the home, which included several cell phones and laptops. They're currently working on downloading evidence related to the devices, police said.

The MPDSIU said the ongoing investigation could lead to more arrests.