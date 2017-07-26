Hundreds Say Goodbye To Jenks Crash Victims - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Hundreds Say Goodbye To Jenks Crash Victims

Posted: Updated:
Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards. Beck Kitterman and Lizzie Edwards.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Friends and family said goodbye to two children who were killed in a car crash last week on Interstate 35.

The crash happened near Purcell on Monday, July 17, 2017.

The funeral service for Lizzie Edwards and her stepbrother, Beck Kitterman, ended just before noon.

Hundreds of people were at the Saint Pius X Catholic Church - cars were lined up for blocks in the nearby neighborhood.

7/26/2017 Related Story: Funerals Continue Wednesday For Jenks Crash Victims

Beck Kitterman's obituary says he was known to always be on the move and lived in fast-forward. It says he was intelligent and athletic. He loved to play soccer and had a unique style on the soccer field. And with a photographic memory, he was able to recall every specific detail about most any game.

His family says Beck was absolutely the sweetest little boy you could ever know, always displaying empathy and sympathy. He always maintained a sincere love and concern for others.

He would have turned 12 in August.

Lizzie Edwards was Beck's stepsister. Her obituary says she had a keen ability to relate to others, particularly her elders, who would say she had an old, even angelic soul.

Lizzie was a fun-loving kid and accepted everyone for who they were. She was a peacemaker and would regularly stick up for anyone being bullied or ridiculed by others. She was a natural born leader. Lizzie excelled in academics as well as athletics and was the team captain of her soccer team with the Tulsa Soccer Club. 

Lizzie had just turned 13.

We're told she saved multiple lives by donating her organs.

Lizzie, Beck, Erin Van Horn and Zachary Van Horn all died after an SUV Erin Van Horn was driving slammed into the back of a northbound semi south of Purcell.

Almost ten days later, Oklahoma Highway Patrol still hasn't released the cause of that crash.

The funeral for Erin Van Horn and her 10-year-old son, Zachary were held Tuesday, July 25th in Edmond.

7/25/2017 Related Story: Jenks Crash Victims Laid To Rest

Two other 13-year-old girls, Izzy Kitterman and Lauren Van Horn are still in the hospital. Social media accounts say both girls are improving.

Lauren is in a full body cast but was temporarily released from the hospital to be at her mom and brother's funeral.

The families have GoFundMe pages. You can find them by following this link.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.