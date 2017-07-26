Hundreds Say Goodbye To Jenks Crash Victims

Friends and family said goodbye to two children who were killed in a car crash last week on Interstate 35.

The crash happened near Purcell on Monday, July 17, 2017.

The funeral service for Lizzie Edwards and her stepbrother, Beck Kitterman, ended just before noon.

Hundreds of people were at the Saint Pius X Catholic Church - cars were lined up for blocks in the nearby neighborhood.

Beck Kitterman's obituary says he was known to always be on the move and lived in fast-forward. It says he was intelligent and athletic. He loved to play soccer and had a unique style on the soccer field. And with a photographic memory, he was able to recall every specific detail about most any game.

His family says Beck was absolutely the sweetest little boy you could ever know, always displaying empathy and sympathy. He always maintained a sincere love and concern for others.

He would have turned 12 in August.

Lizzie Edwards was Beck's stepsister. Her obituary says she had a keen ability to relate to others, particularly her elders, who would say she had an old, even angelic soul.

Lizzie was a fun-loving kid and accepted everyone for who they were. She was a peacemaker and would regularly stick up for anyone being bullied or ridiculed by others. She was a natural born leader. Lizzie excelled in academics as well as athletics and was the team captain of her soccer team with the Tulsa Soccer Club.

Lizzie had just turned 13.

We're told she saved multiple lives by donating her organs.

Lizzie, Beck, Erin Van Horn and Zachary Van Horn all died after an SUV Erin Van Horn was driving slammed into the back of a northbound semi south of Purcell.

Almost ten days later, Oklahoma Highway Patrol still hasn't released the cause of that crash.

The funeral for Erin Van Horn and her 10-year-old son, Zachary were held Tuesday, July 25th in Edmond.

Two other 13-year-old girls, Izzy Kitterman and Lauren Van Horn are still in the hospital. Social media accounts say both girls are improving.

Lauren is in a full body cast but was temporarily released from the hospital to be at her mom and brother's funeral.

