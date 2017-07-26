Child Pornography Suspect Back In Custody

A Collinsville man is back in custody after failing to show up to his prelim hearing last week.

Randall Tyler, 33, was free on bond after being arrested for having and sharing child pornography back in March.

Related: 3/9/17 Collinsville Man Arrested On Child Pornography Complaint

Since Tyler didn't show up to his hearing, the court revoked his bond and now he's back in custody being held without bond. The jail shows Tyler has a court date on Thursday.

Tyler was arrested for downloading and sharing child pornography via the Kik app. According to arrest reports, the initial search for Tyler began in Raleigh, North Carolina last year.

