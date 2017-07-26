Tulsa Police To Provide Honor Guard For 5-Year-Old's Funeral - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police To Provide Honor Guard For 5-Year-Old's Funeral

Posted: Updated:
Aaliyah Alexander will be laid to rest Saturday. Aaliyah Alexander will be laid to rest Saturday.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa Police Honor Guard will attend the funeral service for a 5-year-old girl who died Sunday. Tulsa Police named Aaliyah Alexander an honorary officer, satisfying a childhood wish for a dying girl who wanted to be a police officer.

Aaliyah Alexander had advanced kidney cancer. In June, she was given a badge in a ceremony that included Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan. 

7/24/2017 Related Story: Honorary 5-Year-Old TPD Officer Fighting Cancer Passes Away

Tulsa Police Officer Popsey Floyd the family is inviting the public to attend Aaliyah's funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at  Harvest Time Outreach Ministries located at 2333 East 48th Street North.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.