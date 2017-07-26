Tulsa Police To Provide Honor Guard For 5-Year-Old's Funeral

Aaliyah Alexander will be laid to rest Saturday.

A Tulsa Police Honor Guard will attend the funeral service for a 5-year-old girl who died Sunday. Tulsa Police named Aaliyah Alexander an honorary officer, satisfying a childhood wish for a dying girl who wanted to be a police officer.

Aaliyah Alexander had advanced kidney cancer. In June, she was given a badge in a ceremony that included Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan.

Tulsa Police Officer Popsey Floyd the family is inviting the public to attend Aaliyah's funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, at Harvest Time Outreach Ministries located at 2333 East 48th Street North.