City To Demolish West Tulsa House Declared As Public Nuisance

A west Tulsa house overrun with pests will be torn down after neighbors say they complained about the house for about a year.

The news comes a day after News On 6 aired a story about neighbors' complaints about the house being unsafe.

The house, located at 2320 W. 44th St., was declared as a public nuisance by the City of Tulsa, spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said.

The house's owner and occupant was issued three citations for violating city ordinances and was given suggestions of potential housing options, including a John 3:16 Compassion Card, Brooks said.

He gathered his belongings and obtained a ride to a friend's house, she said.

Cleanup is expected to occur early next week and the demolition will take place in August., she said.

PSO is in the process of approving a service disconnect request from the City’s Working In Neighborhoods Dept. (WIN) due to the severity of the structure and the health and safety conditions.

The city tried to work with the property owner to make necessary repairs to the structure, but the owner failed to make necessary requirements to rehabilitate the structure, Brooks said.