Broken Arrow Starts 'Drop and Drive' Campaign To Stop Texting While Driving

Folks in Broken Arrow are trying to get drivers to put down their cell phone when they're behind the wheel.

Signs that say "Drop and Drive" are being installed right now around several Broken Arrow schools. It's a joint effort between the city of Broken Arrow and its schools to raise awareness about distracted driving.

7/24/2017 Related Story: Broken Arrow Graduate's Death Inspires Distracted Driving Campaign

"We are urging our broken arrow citizens to put down their cell phones, put it down, because no text message, no phone call is worth a child's life," said Dr. Janet Dunlop.

The signs are in honor of Bobbi White. She was an Owasso teacher who died last year when police say a distracted driver rear-ended her car.