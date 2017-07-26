Broken Arrow Starts 'Drop and Drive' Campaign To Stop Texting Wh - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Starts 'Drop and Drive' Campaign To Stop Texting While Driving

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Folks in Broken Arrow are trying to get drivers to put down their cell phone when they're behind the wheel. 

Signs that say "Drop and Drive" are being installed right now around several Broken Arrow schools. It's a joint effort between the city of Broken Arrow and its schools to raise awareness about distracted driving. 

7/24/2017 Related Story: Broken Arrow Graduate's Death Inspires Distracted Driving Campaign

"We are urging our broken arrow citizens to put down their cell phones, put it down, because no text message, no phone call is worth a child's life," said Dr. Janet Dunlop. 

The signs are in honor of Bobbi White. She was an Owasso teacher who died last year when police say a distracted driver rear-ended her car.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.