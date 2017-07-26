Okmulgee County Deputies Seek To ID Person After Failed Trailer - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Okmulgee County Deputies Seek To ID Person After Failed Trailer Theft

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Okmulgee County Sheriff's deputies are seeking to identify the person who attempted to steal a trailer from Wilson Public Schools but failed.

"If they tried it once, it's likely they will try again," deputies said in a news release.

The person of interest's pickup truck was caught on surveillance video.

If you have any information about the vehicle or its driver, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office at 918-756-4311, or you can remain anonymous and call the tipline at 918-516-8332.

