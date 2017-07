A $5.5 million new food destination will be built in the historic 1939 Scrivner-Stevens Co. Grocery building at 11th and Lewis. The Mother Road Market is a "Tulsa foodie destination," according to the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation, the group behind its development.

The Route 66 project will showcase local food and food entrepreneurs, according to Lobeck Taylor CEO Elizabeth Frame Ellison.

The development will house 16 small shops, a bar, restaurant pop-ups featuring some of the city's favorite local flavors, an indoor/outdoor seating area, children's activities, special event space and a demonstration kitchen.

The project was announced July 26 on the 20 year anniversary of LTFF, the foundation behind Kitchen 66, the Lost Kingdom Exhibit at the Tulsa Zoo, Tulsa Hub and more.

Estimated completion date is Spring, 2018.

Mother Road Market