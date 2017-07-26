Collinsville Tag Office Issues Apology After Removing Sign Addre - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Collinsville Tag Office Issues Apology After Removing Sign Addressing Tribal Tags

Posted: Updated:
By: Paris Burris, NewsOn6.com
Connect
Watch Live NowNews On 6 At 6 Collinsville Tag Office Issues Apology After Sign Addressing Tribal Tags Is Removed Watch Live NowNews On 6 At 6 Collinsville Tag Office Issues Apology After Sign Addressing Tribal Tags Is Removed
COLLINSVILLE, Oklahoma -

A Collinsville tag agency removed a sign from its building Monday after receiving backlash for the sign's wording online.

The sign read, “Cherokee Customers: This Tag Agency is for State of Oklahoma taxpayers. Your tag office is on Main Street by the Sonic.”

Facebook user Coowesta Sunday-Timmerman posted a picture of the sign to her personal Facebook page on July 22.

She condemned the sign for insinuating that Cherokee Nation tribal members aren't tax-paying citizens.

"Last I checked we payed Oklahoma taxes," Sunday-Timmerman posted.

Cherokee Nation officials deemed the sign offensive and contacted the Oklahoma Tax Commission on July 24 asking that it force the tag office to remove the sign, the Cherokee Phoenix reports.

CN citizens pay taxes on local, state and federal levels, and tribal sovereignty applies to the CN as a government.

Individual CN citizens cannot claim to be sovereign.

Collinsville Tag Office Owner Pam Porter said the sign was put up to inform Cherokee customers that they did not sell tribal tags at their office.

Employees removed the sign at 8:48 a.m. Monay, Porter said.

Signage addressing the tribal tag issue has been in the tag office since the CN created its own tag office in 2006, Porter said in a statement.

"This was done to let the people wanting Cherokee tags know we are not the correct office," she said.

Porter's office received an average of about 50 people coming into the office weekly and about 150 phone calls weekly, so it was easier to create a sign, Porter said.

"We have been screamed at, cursed and called names while we were still trying to explain we could not help them and advised where they needed to go," Porter said.

The current sign had been hanging inside the tag agency since 2011, Porter said.

"We never had a complaint about this sign until this incident," Porter said, claiming that the person who posted the picture initially was from out of town.

She said had that person addressed the issue with them there, the sign would have been removed.

"I am sorry that the wording on the sign offended anyone," Porter said, adding that the sign specifically addressed Cherokee customers because that was the only tribe with an office in Collinsville.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.