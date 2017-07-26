OHP: Fatal Motorcycle Wreck Scene Discovered In Wagoner County - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OHP: Fatal Motorcycle Wreck Scene Discovered In Wagoner County

Image of the wreck scene. Image of the wreck scene.
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle wreck on the Creek Turnpike east of Tulsa.

Troopers say the crashed motorcycle is near 51st Street in Wagoner County. They say the crash may have happened a day or two ago and that the motorcycle may have been stolen.

They haven't said who found the crash scene or released any information about the rider.

