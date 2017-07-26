Tulsa Man Wanted After Abducted Child Recovered - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Wanted After Abducted Child Recovered

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Man Wanted After Abducted Child Recovered Tulsa Man Wanted After Abducted Child Recovered
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police were moments from issuing an Amber Alert when a U.S. Marshal's task force found an infant girl who was taken from her apartment last night as her mother slept.

Officers are feeling relieved tonight.

Donta Keith Davis, 35, was charged Wednesday with a felony count of stealing a child, according to Tulsa County District Court documents.

Davis knocked on the door of the apartment of his child's mother. 

"The mom was asleep. One of the smaller children opened the door, he pushed his way in, went into the room where the baby was, grabbed the baby and left," Tulsa Police Officer John Adams said.

Police say when the mother woke up she called 911 to report 4-month old Destiny had been taken.

Police held off on issuing an Amber Alert, saying they wanted to check some leads. 

"We wanted to follow those leads before we spooked him and did the Amber Alert," Adams said.

TPD enlisted the help of four U.S. Marshal task forces from here to Dallas.

"We hit every lead that we had on him and knocked on a bunch of doors to find him." 

Just as they were walking away from an apartment in Oklahoma City, Adams said, "a lady walked up to one of the members of the task force, and said 'a gentleman gave me this baby and said to give to police.'"

They learned that the suspect "had just departed that residence and hour or so before then."

Police say Davis is a non-custodial father and custody had not yet been established.

"By default she has custody, and he doesn't have any custody," Adams said.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest and police are hoping you might know where he is.

"We need to find him, which we are fairly confident we will find him."

Police say baby Destiny was checked out by paramedics and was not hurt.

Court records show Davis was convicted of burglary multiple times and had a protective order filed against him July 13.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.