Tulsa Man Wanted After Abducted Child Recovered

Tulsa police were moments from issuing an Amber Alert when a U.S. Marshal's task force found an infant girl who was taken from her apartment last night as her mother slept.

Officers are feeling relieved tonight.

Donta Keith Davis, 35, was charged Wednesday with a felony count of stealing a child, according to Tulsa County District Court documents.

Davis knocked on the door of the apartment of his child's mother.

"The mom was asleep. One of the smaller children opened the door, he pushed his way in, went into the room where the baby was, grabbed the baby and left," Tulsa Police Officer John Adams said.

Police say when the mother woke up she called 911 to report 4-month old Destiny had been taken.

Police held off on issuing an Amber Alert, saying they wanted to check some leads.

"We wanted to follow those leads before we spooked him and did the Amber Alert," Adams said.

TPD enlisted the help of four U.S. Marshal task forces from here to Dallas.

"We hit every lead that we had on him and knocked on a bunch of doors to find him."

Just as they were walking away from an apartment in Oklahoma City, Adams said, "a lady walked up to one of the members of the task force, and said 'a gentleman gave me this baby and said to give to police.'"

They learned that the suspect "had just departed that residence and hour or so before then."

Police say Davis is a non-custodial father and custody had not yet been established.

"By default she has custody, and he doesn't have any custody," Adams said.

A judge issued a warrant for his arrest and police are hoping you might know where he is.

"We need to find him, which we are fairly confident we will find him."

Police say baby Destiny was checked out by paramedics and was not hurt.

Court records show Davis was convicted of burglary multiple times and had a protective order filed against him July 13.