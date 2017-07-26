Tulsa Police Say Child Found Safe, No Amber Alert Issued

Tulsa Police said an infant child that was reported missing Tuesday evening is safe. Police investigated after a little girl named Destiny was taken by a non-custodial parent.

Officers said the man turned the child in to a person in Oklahoma City Wednesday afternoon, saying, make sure this child gets to the police.

Tulsa Police said the father took the baby from a home without the mother's permission and transported the infant to Oklahoma City. They are looking for the man whose name is Dante Davis.

No Amber Alert was issued. The mother is going to OKC to be reunited with the little girl.