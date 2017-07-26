Joy In The Cause Donates 150 Stuffed Backpacks To Oklahoma Highway Patrol

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are getting donations that will help them when they work with children.

Joy in the Cause is giving the OHP 150 backpacks full of toys, activity books, hygiene kits and more.

Troopers will give those backpacks to children they meet during times of crisis.

Joy in the Cause also prepared some gift bags for the families of troopers involved in The crash that killed lieutenant Heath Meyer.

Meyer died yesterday morning.