Colorado Prison Inmate Charged In 1984 Idabel Fatal Shooting

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma's Attorney General has filed a first-degree murder charge against a Colorado state prison inmate in connection with a 1984 shooting in southeast Oklahoma.

AG Mike Hunter said in a news release that 65-year-old Ernest Lewis is now charged in the death of Johnny Smith at K.C.S. Lumber Company in Idabel.

Hunter spokesman Alex Gerszewski said DNA testing recently linked blood found on Lewis' boot to Smith.

Lewis and Smith both worked at the company and Lewis was charged with murder in the case in 1985, but Hunter says the charge was dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
