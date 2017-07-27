Victims Beaten During Tulsa Apartment Armed Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Victims Beaten During Tulsa Apartment Armed Robbery

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are looking for three armed men who they say forced their way into a Tulsa apartment early Thursday where they beat and robbed two residents.

The home invasion robbery happened at the Shoreline Apartments in the 2300 block of South 96th East Avenue just after 2 a.m.

Police say it started with a knock on the door.  When the victim's opened the door, three armed men ran inside forcing the victims to the floor while hitting them with a gun.

The victims said the three intruders grabbed several items before running off.  After the robbery, the victims went the nearby Tower Crossing Apartments where they called police.

Police say the neither victim was able to give officers good description of the intruders.  The victims were treated at the scene by EMSA paramedics for non-life threatening injuries.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.