No One Injured In Tulsa House Fire

The Tulsa Fire Department says a resident was not injured in a house fire in the 1200 block of East 31st Street Thursday morning.

Firefighters got the call just before 6:45 a.m. They arrived a few minutes later to find flames and smoke coming from the backside of the home.

The department tells News On 6, everyone inside were able to get out safely. However, a dog that was in the home at the time is unaccounted for.

Because of all the fire equipment at the scene, the police department shut down traffic on 31st Street between Peoria and Riverside Drive.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.