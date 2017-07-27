No One Injured In Tulsa House Fire - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

No One Injured In Tulsa House Fire

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Fire Department says a resident was not injured in a house fire in the 1200 block of East 31st Street Thursday morning.

Firefighters got the call just before 6:45 a.m. They arrived a few minutes later to find flames and smoke coming from the backside of the home.

The department tells News On 6, everyone inside were able to get out safely.  However, a dog that was in the home at the time is unaccounted for.

Because of all the fire equipment at the scene, the police department shut down traffic on 31st Street between Peoria and Riverside Drive.

Cause of the fire is under investigation.

  • NewsMore>>

  • No One Injured In Tulsa House Fire

    No One Injured In Tulsa House Fire

    The Tulsa Fire Department says a resident was not injured in a house fire in the 1200 block of East 31st Street Thursday morning.

    More >>

    The Tulsa Fire Department says a resident was not injured in a house fire in the 1200 block of East 31st Street Thursday morning.

    More >>

  • Front Bringing Heat Relief To Eastern Oklahoma

    Front Bringing Heat Relief To Eastern Oklahoma

    Another heat advisory will be required today for locations near and south of the metro before a front brings a change in our air mass to the eastern third of the state Friday through the weekend.   Temperatures today will continue to be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the metro southward along with THI values from 105 to 110. 

    More >>

    Another heat advisory will be required today for locations near and south of the metro before a front brings a change in our air mass to the eastern third of the state Friday through the weekend.   Temperatures today will continue to be rather warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s from the metro southward along with THI values from 105 to 110. 

    More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.