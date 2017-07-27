ConocoPhillips Reports 2nd Quarter Loss

ConocoPhillips on Thursday reported a loss of $3.44 billion in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company who has offices in Bartlesville said it had a loss of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $8.88 billion in the period.

ConocoPhillips shares have fallen 13 percent since the beginning of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.