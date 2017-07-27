Tulsa Couple Charged With Abuse Of 3-Year-Old Son - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Couple Charged With Abuse Of 3-Year-Old Son

Anthony Blackmon (left) and Andrea Washington (right). Anthony Blackmon (left) and Andrea Washington (right).
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa couple is facing charges for child abuse of their 3-year-old son.

Court documents say on November 25, 2016, the child’s grandmother noticed several bruises on the boy. The boy said his father was spanking him, documents say.

The grandmother called Anthony Blackmon, 24, and documents say he told the grandmother to stay out of his business and that no one was going to tell him how to discipline his child.

The next day, documents say the boy was examined by a doctor who said the boy told him his father hit him with belts and switches.

Blackmon admitted in an interview to hitting the 3-year-old child with his hand and a belt.

During an interview, the boy’s mother, Andrea Washington, 23, said she was present while Blackmon hit the boy with a belt. Documents say she continued to take the child to see Blackmon after the grandmother made her aware of the abuse.

Blackmon was charged with child abuse by injury; Washington was charged with permitting child physical abuse.

Both are in the Tulsa County jail.

