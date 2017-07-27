Ground Broken For New Tulsa Psychiatric Hospital

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday morning for the new Parkside Psychiatric Hospital.

The new $37 million, five-story facility will be on the corner of 13th and Trenton Avenue in Tulsa and will have over 114,000-square-feet and have room for 80 patients.

"There's just a shortage of beds. Sometimes people in Tulsa, or other communities in Oklahoma, if they have a severe mental illness, they have to b e transported halfway across the state because there aren't any beds available. So, we'll have more beds available here in Tulsa," said Bob Farris, Parkside Board of Directors Chair.

The facility is expected to be complete by 2018.