Dad Arrested After Cleveland Baby Found Injured

Douglas Laramie Allembaugh mug shot. Douglas Laramie Allembaugh mug shot.
CLEVELAND, Oklahoma -

Police suspect a Cleveland man abused his 7-month-old daughter. The suspect was released from jail following a police interview. 

On July 17th, police say Douglas Laramie Allembaugh's wife left him alone with their daughter while she went for a job interview.

When she came back home, police said she noticed injuries on their baby.

She took the infant to the hospital after finding bruising when she changed the child's diaper, police said. The mother said when she asked Allembaugh about the bruising, he became confrontational.

In an affidavit, police note they saw several bruises on the baby's head and torso. An officer said he also saw broken blood vessels in her left eye.

The affidavit reveals Allembaugh told police he was tired that day and he had squeezed his daughter hard to enough to leave bruises. 

"When asked to show officers how hard he squeezed (the baby), I observed Douglas squeeze his arms together so hard that the muscles in his arms shook and trembled," an officer said in the affidavit.

Allembaugh was released on a $10,000 bond.

Doctors told the mother it's a miracle that her little girl survived. Police said she left the husband, and she and the infant are now staying with family.

