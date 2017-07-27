Tulsa Police Investigating Possible Murder-Suicide

A family member told News On 6 two people are dead in a murder-suicide.

Tulsa Police are at a home near 17th and Sheridan where it is believed two people are deceased. A family member told News On 6 it is a murder-suicide, but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

Officers are surrounding the home with crime scene tape.

Tulsa firefighters responded to the scene around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27.

News On 6 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.