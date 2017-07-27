Sand Springs Chief: Don't Report Crime On Social Media Instead Of To Police

Police say people are increasingly posting things to Facebook or neighborhood apps like "Nextdoor," thinking that's a replacement for calling the cops.

In Sand Springs, Police Captain Todd Enzbrenner says Facebook is a great place for getting news from the department.

But it's not the place for police to get reports about crime.

"The quicker we know, the sooner we can do something about it," said Captain Todd Enzbrenner.

He and other officers are seeing more people post crimes online, without calling 911.

"Sometimes they do both, but we want them to always contact us," said Enzbrenner.

The rise of Facebook and neighborhood app "Nextdoor" enable neighbors to quickly share reports, but increasingly reports stop there.

Tulsa police officer Adam Ashley says it happens all the time.

"Let me know you're having a problem, we'll get officers into the neighborhood and we'll stop it before it gets any worse."

In Tulsa, pictures and multiple reports of a suspicious man exposing himself to people at a park were on social media long before anyone called the police. Police also say social media is helping neighbors recognize problems around them and that's helpful.

"But it doesn't do any good if you just share it with your neighbors and you don't call 911. You have to call 911 for us to know you're having a problem in the neighborhood so that more officers can work the area to catch the bad guy that's breaking into the car, getting into the garage, doing these things," said Ashley.

