Two Arrested After Drugs Found In Wagoner County Home

Two people were arrested after Wagoner County sheriff’s deputies found drugs, guns and other illegal items in two residences.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies executed a search warrant Thursday, July 27, 2017, on property just west of Wagoner.

They said deputies found methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, cash and baggies with methamphetamine, allegedly packaged for sale.

Timothy Mullins, 37, and Dawn Olsen Charboneau, 43, were taken into custody.

They were booked into the Wagoner County jail on several complaints including of possession with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.