Tulsa Students Back To School Shopping Let Loose In Academy

Summer vacation is racing to a close, which means it's time to think about back to school shopping.

Thursday, 30 kids from the Tandy YMCA got a jump on the school year with a shopping trip to Academy.

The store is loaded with everything for back to school.

"We're doing a give back event. Academy does it annually, this is our eighth year doing it. We reach about 3,000 students," Manager Zach Parsley said.

Each student gets $100 to buy stuff for school, and there are rules – backpacks, lunch pails, clothes, shoes and, if you play a sport, sports gear are all up for grabs, but no toys.

Every Academy team member got a student or two to shepherd through the process.

Overall, the kids walked away with a pretty good haul.

If you’re looking to save a little more on back to school shopping, Oklahoma's tax-free weekend is August 4th through the 6th.